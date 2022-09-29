Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Takung Art Price Performance

TKAT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 116,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,773. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takung Art Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Takung Art as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.