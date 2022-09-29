Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

