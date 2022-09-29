Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TGT traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.35. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

