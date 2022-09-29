Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.70. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

TARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

