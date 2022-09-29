TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.82

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.82 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 116.76 ($1.41). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44), with a volume of 29,571 shares traded.

TClarke Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. TClarke’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

