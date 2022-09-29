TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of TD SYNNEX worth $125,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 989,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.