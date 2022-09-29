TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.4 %

SNX stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

