TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,029. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $119.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

