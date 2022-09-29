TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $98.00. The company traded as low as $82.83 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 5889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

