TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 137,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.84.

TDCX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the second quarter worth about $8,392,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 181,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

