TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 137,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.84.
TDCX Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.