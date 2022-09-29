Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,732. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

