Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.24 and a beta of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $218.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

