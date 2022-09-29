Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $7,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVLT remained flat at $53.25 on Thursday. 8,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,637. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $78.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
