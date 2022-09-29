Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 12.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 90.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $19.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,178.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,103.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,634.34 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

