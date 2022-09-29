Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.18 on Thursday, reaching $691.24. 8,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.10 and a 200-day moving average of $643.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

