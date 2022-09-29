Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.09. 27,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

