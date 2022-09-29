Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Novartis accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 108,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.