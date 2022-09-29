Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.87. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

