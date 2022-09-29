Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 43,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,929. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

