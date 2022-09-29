Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $62.70. 41,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,656. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

