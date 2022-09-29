TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.21 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

