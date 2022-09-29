TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.
TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget
TechTarget Stock Performance
TTGT stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.21 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.