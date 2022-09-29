Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 92,790 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $17.08.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $10,123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

