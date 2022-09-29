Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 80.6% in September

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

