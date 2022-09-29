Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,795.41

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,795.41 ($21.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,698 ($20.52). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,704 ($20.59), with a volume of 97,130 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,980.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,721.71.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

