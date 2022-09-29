Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Price Target Increased to €4.70 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Telefónica Trading Down 6.7 %

Telefónica stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

About Telefónica



Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

