Telsey Advisory Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE Trading Up 2.5 %

NKE stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

