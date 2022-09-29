TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$27.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69.

About TELUS

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.