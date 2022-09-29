Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Decreased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.06% of Ternium worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $39,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ternium by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Ternium by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 348,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.23. 18,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,364. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

