Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla to $383.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $333.33 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.62.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $14.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.33. 1,148,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,574,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $849.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.25.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total value of $15,116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,025 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.