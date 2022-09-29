Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.