Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Texas Capital Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.