Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 103.6% in September

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

