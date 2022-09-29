TFG Advisers LLC Buys 178 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.84 and a 200-day moving average of $253.22. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $218.13 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

