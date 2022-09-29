TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

