Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOIPF remained flat at $1.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $1.60.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

