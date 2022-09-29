THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

