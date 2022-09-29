THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
