The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $998.27

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 998.27 ($12.06) and traded as low as GBX 938 ($11.33). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 945 ($11.42), with a volume of 29,375 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 995.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 997.41. The stock has a market cap of £397.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,325.41.

The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 961 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £999.44 ($1,207.64).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

