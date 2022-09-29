The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,115. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.
About The Coretec Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.