The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,115. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

