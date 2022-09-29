The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.13. 10,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

