The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 9,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.