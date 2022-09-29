The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €197.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €197.00 ($201.02) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.16 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €137.90 ($140.71). 1,343,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

