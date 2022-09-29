The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

BATRK stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,689. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

