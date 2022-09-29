The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $485.00

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 486 ($5.87), with a volume of 285372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.19).

The Merchants Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £659.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 549.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.99.

The Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

