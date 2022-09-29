The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.83

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mission Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of LON:TMG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.54). 97,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,573. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 43.05 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.40 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89. The company has a market cap of £40.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

