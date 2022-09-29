The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Decreased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 256,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.