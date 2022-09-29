The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Valens Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,713. Valens has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valens will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Valens by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,753,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 537,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Valens during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.