The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VLNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,713. Valens has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Valens by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,753,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 537,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Valens during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
