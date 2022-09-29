The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,042.50.

The Weir Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WEGRY stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 11,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

