TheStreet Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

