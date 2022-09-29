ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Trading Up 4.7 %

Society Pass stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Society Pass by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Society Pass by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Society Pass by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

