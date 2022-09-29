ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Society Pass Trading Up 4.7 %
Society Pass stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Society Pass
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Society Pass (SOPA)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.