Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

