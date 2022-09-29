Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

